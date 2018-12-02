The war of words between the two staunch critics of each other broke out ever since Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Yogi Adityanath saying many postures of surya namaskar in yoga closely resembles to that of namaz. The BJP leader apparently irked the AIMIM chief when he said that the Congress party can keep its Ali as Bajrang Bali will be enough for BJP.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi will have to flee from Telangana once Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the state. Adityanath, who is a star campaigner for BJP in Telangana, was critical of Owaisi, who is a vociferous proponent of Muslim issues in the country. The UP CM also asserted that Owaisi will run in the same fashion the Nizam had to flee Hyderabad. Telangana Assembly elections 2018 will be held on December 7 and the counting of votes will be conducted on December 11.

Adityanath was calling out the vote bank politics of the Congress but since Ali was a successor of the Prophet Muhammad, his comments did not go down well with Asaduddin Owaisi as he said that the UP CM has crossed all limits.

Yogi Adityanath is currently busy campaigning in Telangana, where BJP currently has a miserly standing of 9 seats in the 119-seat Assembly. The party is contesting the forthcoming elections alone after Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao showed his back to a potential alliance.

On the other hand, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is touted to play a crucial role in Telangana Assembly elections if there happens to be a hung assembly after elections. AIMIM has 7 seats in the assembly and the number is expected to increase this year.

