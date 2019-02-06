Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at West Bengal rally: Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, February 5, while addressing a rally in Bengal via mobile phone said that before Republican fireband Donald Trump became the US President, he had admired Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his style of governance.

Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at West Bengal rally: Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit headlines on Wednesday, February 6, for saying that before Republican fireband Donald Trump became the US President, he had admired Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his style of governance. Speaking at a rally in West Bengal, Saffron-clad leader on Tuesday said, when Mr Trump was contesting for the 2016 election, he said the US government will work exactly how Mr Modi’s government is working in India.

The BJP stalwart was scheduled to address two separate rallies in West Bengal on Sunday, however, he was denied permissible by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. Following which he addressed people via mobile phone. This comes after Bengal Chief Minister ended her infinite 48-hour sit-in after Central Bureau of Investigation attempted to search the residence of Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in chit fund scam cases.

On Tuesday, TMC chief Ms Banerjee ended her 48 hours of resistance following Supreme Court’s order to Kumar to make him “available” to the CBI for scrutiny in fraudulent cases.

The top court, however, said that the probe agency cannot take any coercive action, including apprehension of Mr Kumar.

The order was hailed as “victorious” by TMC chief, who said, this sit-in is a victory for the people of the country, democracy and the Indian Constitution.

After the top court’s ruling, she was asked by other opposition parties, including Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to call off the dharna citing SC’s order.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More