Yogi Adityanath on Ram temple: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Diwali, on Wednesday, November 6, said that Ayodhya will get a Lord Ram statue which will be an integral part of its identity. His statement comes after the Yogi Cabinet renamed Faizabad district as Ayodhya.

Notably, the statement comes after renaming a cricket stadium as Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium and changing Allahabad's name to Prayagraj

Yogi Adityanath on Ram temple: Just after renaming Faizabad as Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Diwali morning on Wednesday, November 6, said his Cabinet is gearing up to set up a grand statue of Lord Ram in the temple. Media reports pointed out that discussions are underway for the construction of the statue in Ayodhya. While addressing the media, Adiyanath claimed that a towering Ram Statue will be constructed in the city. He reportedly added that currently there 2 sites which have been shortlisted to construct the statue.

Notably, the statement comes after renaming a cricket stadium in Lucknow as Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium and changing Allahabad’s name to Prayagraj. Last year in October, the Yogi’s Cabinet had changed the name of Mughalsarai railway station to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) station, in order to promote the legacy of Hindutva leader.

Media reports have also pointed out that his government recently changed Hazratganj Chauraha’s name to Atal Chowk in Lucknow as a form of tribute to the late former prime minister.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court recently turn down requests for an early hearing of petitions in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute and said that the apex court will decide the matter in the first week of January 2019.

