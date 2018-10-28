Yogi Adityanath on Ram temple case: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, October 27, said the Supreme court should announce its verdict on the controversial Ram temple issue as it did in case of Sabarimala temple. He further pointed out that the construction of Ram temple is not an electoral issue.

Yogi Adityanath on Ram temple case: While Sabarimala temple witnessed high drama in Kerala as police reportedly arrested more than 2,800 protesters who tried to stop the entry of women, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, October 27, said the Supreme court should announce its verdict on the controversial Ram temple issue as it did in case of Sabarimala temple. Speaking at the Ideas Conclave, organised by India Foundation, Yogi said the Ram mandir in Ayodhya holds great importance and is a matter of faith for the people of India.

He further pointed out that the construction of Ram temple is not an electoral issue. His statement came after the Right-wing organisation Visva Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded the ruling BJP to bring a law in Parliament to set up the temple at the disputed Ayodhya site. Meanwhile last month, the apex court declined to refer to a larger bench its 1994 verdict to review that “mosque is not an essential part of the practice of Islam”.

In 1994, the apex said that offering prayers/namaz could be offered anywhere and that a mosque was not important for it. In its judgement, It also said that the government could, therefore, if required, obtain the land that a mosque is built on.

This verdict created massive outrage among Muslim parties, saying that it is unfair and the decision plays an important role in the decade-old-Ayodhya land dispute, which was divided into 3 parts by the Allahabad High Court-Hindus and Muslim, though the main part was given to the Hindus.

The Babri Masjid, a 16th-century mosque which was vandalised in 1992 by innumerable Right-wing partisans, who said that they had destroyed so that a temple could be constructed for Lord Ram, who they claim was born right here.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More