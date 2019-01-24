Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath appreciates Maharashtra police: A day after Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad apprehended 8 and detained another man from Mumbra and Aurangabad for their alleged relationship with the Islamic State, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, January 24, lauded his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis for taking action against the suspects.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath appreciates Maharashtra police: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP stalwart Yogi Adityanath lauded his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, January 24, for arresting suspected terrorists who were planning to violate peace in UP’s grant Kumbh Mela, which is one of the largest religious congregations with more than 12 crore participants.

Speaking in Mumbai, the saffron-clad leader said violence has deteriorated in many BJP-ruled states, such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. He lauded the government’s stringent measures against “such people”. He further said the government of the respective states know about to deal with such cases of violence and it also knows how to give a befitting reply to violence mongers.

At the event, he also hit out at Congress party, by saying, the former has being defensive on the construction of the Ram temple issue in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. Meanwhile, in December last year, innumerable grant rallies were organised by BJP’s ally Shiv Sena and its parent organistion Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for pitching way for the construction of the Ram Temple.

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad apprehended 8 and detained another man from Mumbra and Aurangabad for their alleged relationship with the Islamic State. The state police had claimed that the youngsters were planning to execute an attack at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and on Republic Day in the national capital, media reports said. Aurangabad-based court later remanded 8 men to police custody till February 5, while one minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

