Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Barsat, West Bengal made a communal remark in lines with Durga Puja and Muharram procession. He said Durga Puja and Muharram fell on the same day, and when he was asked by the UP officers to change the timing of puja, he told them to change the timing of Muharram procession instead and not Durga Puja.

Slamming West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Adityanath accused her of fanning violence during BJP President Amit Shah’s roadshow and called her act murder of democracy. He also alleged that the West Bengal chief minister was making an attempt to block the term Ram in the state by nurturing goons.

Adityanath was supposed to address a rally in West Bengal’s Phool Bagan which was cancelled because the venue was vandalised by TMC workers and could not be rebuilt on time. This was the second incident of violence after BJP chief Amit Shah’s rally was allegedly attacked and stalled by TMC workers.

In the aftermath of violence that broke out between BJP workers and TMC workers at his roadshow, BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday addressed a press conference in New Delhi where he produced photos of yesterday’s clash and accused the TMC of attacking the BJP workers and spoiling the roadshow.

The BJP President had also said democracy in the West Bengal was under attack and claimed that TMC and its goons would be voted out of power after poll results are out on May 23. Producing evidence, Shah said stones were pelted at him and his convoy by the TMC youth leaders, who allegedly carried out the attack.

Meanwhile, BJP Howrah convenor Priyanka Sharma was released on Tuesday after five days of detention while its another worker Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested midnight after the Kolkata violence episode at Amit Shah’s roadshow which was allegedly blocked by Trinamool workers.

