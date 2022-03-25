Yogi Adityanath, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took the oath of office as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time on Friday.
The magnificent celebration in Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and numerous Union Ministers. And chief ministers from BJP-ruled states and party leaders also took the oath of office. Yogi was sworn in by Governor Anandiben Patel in front of a gathering of more than 50,000 people at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived, the celebration began with the national anthem. Many colorful programs were organized for the guests at the stadium, where actor-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua performed on stage, to make the oath-taking ceremony a mega-show.
Keeping with the Brahmin-OBC mix for Deputy Chief Ministers, Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya took their oaths as CM Yogi Adityanath’s deputies on Friday.
32 new faces have been introduced in the 52-member cabinet.
The full list of ministers is as follows:
Cabinet Ministers:
Suresh Kumar Khanna
Surya Pratap Shahi
Swatantra Dev Singh
Baby Rani Maurya
Laxmi Narayan Choudhary
Jaiveer Singh
Dharmpal Singh
Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’
Bhupendra Singh Choudhary
Anil Rajbhar
Jitin Prasad
Rakesh Sachan
Arvind Kumar Sharma
Yogendra Upadhyay
Ashish Patel
Sanjay Nishad
Minister of State (Independent Charge):
Nitin Agarwal
Kapil Dev Agarwal
Ravindra Jaiswal
Sandip Singh
Gulab Devi
Girish Chandra Yadav
Dharmvir Prajapati
Aseem Arun
JPS Rathod
Dayashankar Singh
Narendra Kashyap
Dinesh Prata Singh
Arun Kumar Saxena
Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’
Minister of State:
Mayankeshwar Singh
Dinesh Khatik
Rajeev Gaud
Baldev Singh Aulakh
Ajit Pal
Jaswant Saini
Ramkesh Nishad
Manohar Lal Mannu Kori
Sanjay Gangwar
Brijesh Singh
KP Malik
Suresh Rahi
Somendra Tomar
Anup Pradhan ‘Valmiki’
Pratibha Shukla
Rakesh Rathore Guru
Rajni Tiwari
Satish Sharma
Dinesh Azad Ansari
Vijay Laxmi Gautam
The cabinet has 5 women, including Pratibha Shukla, Rajni Tiwari, Gulab Devi, Baby Rani Maurya, Vijay Laxmi Gautam.
The BJP won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh with its allies in the state also registering impressive performance. The Chief Minister is expected to carry the momentum of the party’s electoral victory to fulfil the poll promises and give a further push for the development of the state in his second term.