Yogi Adityanath, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took the oath of office as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time on Friday. 32 new faces have been introduced in the 52-member cabinet.

The magnificent celebration in Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and numerous Union Ministers. And chief ministers from BJP-ruled states and party leaders also took the oath of office. Yogi was sworn in by Governor Anandiben Patel in front of a gathering of more than 50,000 people at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived, the celebration began with the national anthem. Many colorful programs were organized for the guests at the stadium, where actor-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua performed on stage, to make the oath-taking ceremony a mega-show.

Keeping with the Brahmin-OBC mix for Deputy Chief Ministers, Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya took their oaths as CM Yogi Adityanath’s deputies on Friday.

The full list of ministers is as follows:

Cabinet Ministers:

Suresh Kumar Khanna

Surya Pratap Shahi

Swatantra Dev Singh

Baby Rani Maurya

Laxmi Narayan Choudhary

Jaiveer Singh

Dharmpal Singh

Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’

Bhupendra Singh Choudhary

Anil Rajbhar

Jitin Prasad

Rakesh Sachan

Arvind Kumar Sharma

Yogendra Upadhyay

Ashish Patel

Sanjay Nishad

Minister of State (Independent Charge):

Nitin Agarwal

Kapil Dev Agarwal

Ravindra Jaiswal

Sandip Singh

Gulab Devi

Girish Chandra Yadav

Dharmvir Prajapati

Aseem Arun

JPS Rathod

Dayashankar Singh

Narendra Kashyap

Dinesh Prata Singh

Arun Kumar Saxena

Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’

Minister of State:

Mayankeshwar Singh

Dinesh Khatik

Rajeev Gaud

Baldev Singh Aulakh

Ajit Pal

Jaswant Saini

Ramkesh Nishad

Manohar Lal Mannu Kori

Sanjay Gangwar

Brijesh Singh

KP Malik

Suresh Rahi

Somendra Tomar

Anup Pradhan ‘Valmiki’

Pratibha Shukla

Rakesh Rathore Guru

Rajni Tiwari

Satish Sharma

Dinesh Azad Ansari

Vijay Laxmi Gautam

The cabinet has 5 women, including Pratibha Shukla, Rajni Tiwari, Gulab Devi, Baby Rani Maurya, Vijay Laxmi Gautam.

The BJP won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh with its allies in the state also registering impressive performance. The Chief Minister is expected to carry the momentum of the party’s electoral victory to fulfil the poll promises and give a further push for the development of the state in his second term.