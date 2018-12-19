Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the Bulandshahr incident was a political conspiracy. The violence which took place on December 3, a police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was murdered and a civilian had lost his life in the police firing when the violent mob was protesting against the cow slaughter after carcases of cows were found in the district.

Amid disruption during the proceeding of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly, opposition parties including Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress created uproar in the house and recounted the incident when law and order in the state was compromised and also voiced their anger on the plight of the farmers’ in the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Speaking on the Bulandshahr violence, Yogi Adityanath said that it was a political conspiracy but ensured that law and order will prevail at any cost. Previously speaking on the incident, Yogi Adityanath had said that the Bulandshahr violence was a part of a larger conspiracy and mentioned that all those involved in the violence will be arrested.

However, earlier in the day, around 80 retired IAS, IFS officers and other bureaucrats had demanded the resignation of Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister who alleged that the act was a high priest of the majoritarian supremacy and on the failure of the law and order in the state.

Though the investigation in the case is still underway, so far 5 people have been arrested in the mob violence incident while 3 others have been detained identified as Nadeem, Raees and Kaala. on the cow slaughter issue.

