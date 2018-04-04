Lucknow resident Aayush Singhal has claimed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had pushed him away at a Janata Darbar in Gorakhpur when he went to complain about a land dispute. The Singhal said that Nautanwa MLA, Amanmani Tripathi has captured his land.

A person named Aayush Singhal has claimed that the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath had pushed him away at a Janata Darbar in Gorakhpur. According to reports, Singhal went to the CM to complain about the troubles he has been going through regarding the partition of his land. He has accused the Nautanwa MLA, Amanmani Tripathi of capturing his land and handed him the land papers. Singhal said, “I went to CM, gave him papers&started briefing but he threw papers away&said no action will be taken.”

Feeling helpless Singhal said, “I went to CM, gave him papers&started briefing but he threw papers away&said no action will be taken.” Meanwhile, defending this unacceptable behaviour of CM Adityanath Yogi, Gorakhpur DM K Vijayendra Pandian, said that some of the complainants came without proper papers and seeing this, the CM was asking them to get it filled.

As per reports in ANI, the DM further said that Aayush had also come without filling up the application properly, which annoyed the CM. And then he was asked by the CM to come after filling all the details on the application form. The DM also revealed that Aayush’s complaint was regarding the partition of a joint land.

