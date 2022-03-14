Adityanath's meeting with the Prime Minister lasted for about two and a half hours where he had a long discussion about the next government to be formed in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-elect Yogi Adityanath called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. Earlier in the day, Adityanath met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the latter’s residence in New Delhi.

In a tweet in Hindi thanking Gadkari, Adityanath said, “Your special support is being received in realizing the concept of ‘New Uttar Pradesh’. Hearty thanks to Hon’ble Union Minister for giving his invaluable time.” In the recently-concluded election in UP, BJP won 255 seats whereas SP in 111 constituencies.

Yogi Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state. As per sources, the BJP government is likely to take oath after Holi, which is falling on March 18 this year.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the state’s Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders on Sunday ahead of the formation of a new government in the state.

Adityanath’s meeting with the Prime Minister lasted for about two and a half hours where he had a long discussion about the next government to be formed in the state. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-designate also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda and discussed the political strategy ahead.

Adityanath also called upon Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

He also met the BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh at the latter’s residence and later met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

A new government is to be formed in Uttar Pradesh, for which the new team of the Council of Ministers has to be chosen and the departments have to be allotted accordingly. Adityanath had a discussion regarding this with all the BJP leaders.



(With ANI inputs)