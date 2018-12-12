According to reports, fringe group Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena put a poster suggesting a vertical split in the BJP. For starters, the poster had '#Yogi4PM' and then 'Yogi Lao - Desh Bachao' was the slogan on the top of it. Beneath the picture of PM Modi was text which read 'Jumlebazi ka naam Modi' and Yogi Adityanath's picture had 'Hindutva ka brand Yogi'. Another striking thing in the poster was a bold and big 'VS' sign between the pictures of two leaders.

Not even full 24 hours have passed since the public mandate in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh ousted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power and there are already reports of a fomenting dissent within the saffron party workers, mainly its hardened supporters. On Wednesday, a poster surfaced on social media which had a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on one end and on another end was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Now it may have been just another poster two days ago with the two BJP leaders on it but the anomaly in it was the slogans and ‘hashtags’ used in it.

According to reports, fringe group Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena put a poster suggesting a vertical split in the BJP. For starters, the poster had ‘#Yogi4PM’ and then ‘Yogi Lao – Desh Bachao‘ was the slogan on the top of it. Beneath the picture of PM Modi was text which read ‘Jumlebazi ka naam Modi‘ and Yogi Adityanath’s picture had ‘Hindutva ka brand Yogi‘. Another striking thing in the poster was a bold and big ‘VS’ sign between the pictures of two leaders.

New poster put up by a Hindu fringe group sowing seed of vertical split in BJP. Interesting times ahead. Don't miss #Yogi4PM on top left corner. pic.twitter.com/11oQIcD03u — Piyush Rai (@PiyushRaiTOI) December 12, 2018

Reportedly, the poster was set up by UP Nirman Sena leader Amit Jani at a busy Lucknow crossing from where, interestingly, one of the roads go to Delhi. The poster informed about a ‘Dharm Sansad’ which is scheduled on February 10, 2019, at Ramabhai Ambedkar Ground in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking in a video, Amit Jani launched a tirade against PM Modi accusing him of failing to deliver on the promises for Hindus and not paying enough attention to Ram temple and cow protection. He further said that Narendra Modi will be voted out from the Centre by Hindus if he doesn’t rectify his mistakes.

Later in the video, the Hindu fringe group leader suggested that Yogi Adityanath is the true leader of Hindus as he does not shy away from speaking for Hindus and their culture. He added that Adityanath has the mettle to clear the Ayodhya dispute, Kashmir issue and cow protection matter within 24 hours. Jani stressed that all these matters will be discussed in Dharam Sansad where he is expecting a gathering of over 5 lakh Hindus and Hindu saints.

