Not taking any cue from last year’s directive that underwent a baptism of fire, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has again directed all the madrasas in the state to hoist tricolour and chant “Bharat Mata ki Jai” on Independence Day in their bid to inculcate patriotism among young students.

A Uttar Pradesh minister, speaking to a news channel announced that the madrasas will have to make sure that their students chant Bharat Mata ki Jai. Insisting that whosoever is born in India will have to say Bharat Mata Ki Jai, the minister stressed that this was not a test of their patriotism.

The previous year, the government had gone a notch higher, directing the madrasas to hoist the national flag and sing the national anthem and ordered the madrasas to make a video of the event in addition. The Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Shiksha Parishad, the state government body which governs madrasas, had issued the letter, with a copy to all district minority welfare officials for compliance.

Last year, the directive took flak with All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli saying that the order should have been issued to all schools, not just madrasas.

“What is the intention behind the order? If the UP government had issued the same order and directives for all the schools, colleges and educational institutes, then we have no objection. If it is only for madrasas, then it seems to be an unusual order. If it is only in madrasas, does it mean that our patriotism is being suspected?” he had asked.

