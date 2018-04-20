In the latest development to Unnao rape case, Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government on Friday withdrew the Y grade security of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is accused in the case. Kuldeep Sengar is currently in police custody and the probe in on.

Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government on Friday decided to withdraw the Y grade security of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The BJP MLA is accused in Unnao rape case and was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Earlier, a court had sent him to seven-day police custody.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court ordered the arrest of the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl last year. The accused was held by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for scrutinising purpose. Further, Allahabad High Court said it will monitor the probe into the horrific rape case. The accused who has defended himself by saying that it the conspiracy of his opponents, has been charged under the POCSO Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Government withdraws 'Y' category security from Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is in jail in connection with a rape case — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2018

Following Kuldeep’s arrest, CM Adityanath said, “Hamari sarkaar iss mudde par kisi prakar ka compromise nahi karegi…. Apradhiyon se bhi…chayey woh koi bhi ho, kitna bhi bada ho (Our government will not compromise on this issue, howsoever big the criminals may be). He also claimed that the government took immediate action in the case by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and suspending the suspending the policemen and doctors who were found guilty in SIT report.

