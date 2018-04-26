Yogi Adityanath plans to withdraw 2 hate speeches against the controversial BJP leaders, including Sadhvi Prachi, Sanjeev Balyan, Sangeet Som among others for allegedly promoting violence through their speeches in 2 sperate mahapanchayats, which were held in August 2013 and September an inter-college Mandor region, Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, after deciding the removal of 131 cases in connection to the 2013 communal riots held in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli has come up with a new initiative process to withdraw 2 hate speech cases involving the controversial BJP leader Sadhvi Prachi , Sanjeev Balyan, Sangeet Som among others. Held in an inter-college Mandor region on August 31, 201,3 and in September 2013, in the 2 mahapanchayats Sadhvi Prachi, Kunwar Bhartendra Singh, Sanjeev Balyan, Umesh Malik, Sangeet Som and Suresh Ran allegedly incited violence through their speeches. 2 separate cases were registered at the Sikhera police station in connection with the 2 mahapanchayats.

In the first case, there are 14 accused in connection with the 1st mahapanchayat, which include Sadhvi Prachi, BJP MPs Kunwar Bhartendra Singh, Suresh Rana. The charge sheet filed by the police under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) of unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapons, criminal force to deter a public servant. In the 2ns case, which occurred on 7 September 2013 there are 13 accused, which include Sadhvi along with other BJP leaders.

ALSO READ: Unnao rape case: SIT visits crime site, Supreme Court to hear a plea for CBI probe next week

In March, a similar process was initiated in order to withdraw 131 criminal cases related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal violence which killed 62 people and displaced more than 40,000. In February 2013, a letter was sent to the district magistrate of Muzaffarnagar by the Uttar Pradesh government Rajesh Singh seeking a response from him to withdraw the criminal cases. The cases to be withdrawn includes serious offences in many cases of murder, attempt to murder and a doz of cases of rioting, arson, promoting enmity between religious groups.

ALSO READ: Zero tolerance for crime against women, accused will not be spared: CM Yogi Adityanath

ALSO READ: UP government to withdraw a lawsuit against ex-Home Minister Swami Chinmayananda

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App