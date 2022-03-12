Calling it a mandate for development and a blessing from the people, Yogi Adityanath said that the double engine government created a safe environment.

Yogi Adityanath is all set to kickstart his second term as the Chief minister of Uttar Pradesh after BJP’s historic win in assembly elections. Reports suggest that Yogi Adityanath will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in the national capital tomorrow. In the meeting, a list of cabinet ministers will be prepared. According to sources, Shrikant Sharma and Baby Rani Maurya are probable frontrunners in the race to become next deputy chief ministers.

In the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, which were held in 7 phases, BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 255 seats out of the total 403 seats. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party showed considerable improvement from 2017 elections by retaining 111 seats. INC and BSP settled their score by securing 2 and 1 seat respectively.

Yogi Adityanath, who won Gorakhpur Urban seat with a margin of over 50,000 votes, thanked the voters on Friday and said that everyone had their eyes on UP considering the vastness of the state. Calling it a mandate for development and a blessing from the people, Yogi Adityanath said that the double engine government created a safe environment.

Speaking at BJP HQ after registering a massive win in UP, UK, Goa and Manipur, PM Modi had emphasised that 2022 has decided the results of 2024 elections. Calling it a ‘verdict of India’s bright future that goes beyond caste politics’, PM Modi added that casteism is a major cause of worry for country’s future and the assembly election results proves people’s belief on BJP’s neeyat, niti and nirnay.