Yokohama India has begun production at the Bahadurgarh pant in Haryana after their second phase of expansion was completed. They have now doubled their manufacturing capacity to 1.6 million tyres per year.

The Japanese tyre maker began India operations in 2014 with an initial capacity of 0.7 million tyres per year. “In response to the increasing demand for Yokohama tyres and keeping in mind the projected market growth, we decided to double our domestic manufacturing capacities,” said Vice Chairman Anil Gupta.“It has happened at an opportune time as restrictions on import of tyres have been announced by the government. The decision is in line with the government’s clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat.”



From the drawing board to the dealer shops, the new phase two facility of Yokohama India is fully equipped to meet the market needs, he added.With the technological expertise from the parent company in Japan, Yokohama will now mass manufacture its extremely popular Geolandar A/T along with Geolandar SUV, BluEarth-RV02 at this modern facility. Several new offerings are also on the anvil to meet the changing needs of Indian motorists.



“The development also creates more job opportunities locally. The Bahadurgarh plant has over 500 employees. With increased production, we see the number going over 700,” said Gupta.

Globally, Yokohama supplies tyres to many renowned car manufacturers like Audi, Honda, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Suzuki and Toyota in addition to selling them in the replacement market.

