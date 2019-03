If you are also among those who have followed @ Abhinandan_wc on Twitter, believing it was Abhinandan's personal account, then you need to unfollow it asap. The government sources have recently confirmed that is a fake Twitter account. The account has gathered over 2,000 followers so far and follows 12 people.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is the new superhero of India. It has been three days since the brave IAF pilot returned to India after spending over 60 hours in the custody of the Pakistani Army. Well, he has indeed become an inspiration for people across the nation and everybody wants to know more and more about Varthaman. Soon after his release, a Twitter handle started gaining followers and it belonged to Abhinandan.





Government sources confirm that this is a fake Twitter account #AbhinandanVarthaman pic.twitter.com/4mxahDz7Gn — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2019

The account also carries some of Abhinandan’s family pictures and one where he was seen sitting with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Thank you for respecting me and looking at me mam @nsitharaman 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kvrZRoRvfs — Abhinandan (@Abhinandan_wc) March 2, 2019

In the bio, it has been also clarified that it is Abhinandan’s fan club and not his official Twitter account. The page has been recently activated soon after a video demonstrating Varthaman’s gallantry in front of Pakistan Army started doing the rounds on social media.

On February 27, 2019, Varthaman’s MIG 21 was shot down by a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet in an aerial dogfight on the India-Pakistan border. After the crash, Varthaman landed on the Pakistan soil in a village called Qillan’ where he was thrashed by the locals.

