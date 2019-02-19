Former Army Chief and Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh on Monday said that stone pelters, who chant pro-freedom slogans on the top of vehicles, are being paid and they do not reflect the sentiment of entire Kashmiri youth.

Former Army Chief and Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh on Monday said that Azadi slogans by some youth of Kashmir does not reflect the sentiment of entire Kashmiri youth. He said that stone pelters, who chant pro-freedom slogans on the top of vehicles, are being paid. His comments came after four days of the Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 44 CRPF jawans in Kashmir on Thursday. Former Army chief said that the government has done a lot of work in Kashmir and more things are required to be done in future to make the situation peaceful. He said that the government has engaged the youth in various activities and will continue doing so. Further, Gen Singh said that some steps of government have bore the fruit and some have failed.

Earlier, Union Minister said that probe agencies are investigating the Pulwama terror attack and without sufficient knowledge, no one should indulge in the blame game. While slamming Pakistan for abetting terrorism, Gen Singh said that the whole world has recognised Pakistan’s involvement in terror activities, the US has also named Pakistan and stood with India in the fight against terrorism.

About the possible Indian response to Pakistan after the Pulwama attack, Gen Singh had said that an appropriate decision will be taken after a proper assessment. Meanwhile, after the Pulwama suicide bombing, the country started a diplomatic war against Pakistan. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale held meetings with 25 countries including the US, China, Russia, UK and France and apprised them about the role of Pakistan in the Pulama attack. Later, The country also revoked the Most Favoured Nation status granted to Pakistan and hiked customs duty to 200% on all imports.

The Most Favoured Nation status given to Pakistan stands withdrawn. #Pulwama — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 15, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More