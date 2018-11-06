Singer AR Rahman is all set to enter the YouTube Originals with AARived. The anthem of the upcoming show was released on the official YouTube channel of AR Rahman yesterday i.e. November 5. The AARived anthem starred Shah Rukh Khan, Clinton Cerejo, Shaan and Vidya Vox. Written by Siddhant Kaushal and produced by Clinton Cerejo, the anthem has already garnered 759,533 views.

AR Rahman is all set to entertain his huge fan following with a new idea and concept of telecasting singing reality show on YouTube. Well, we all love to watch the singing reality show on our Indian television but the megastar decided to entertain his fans by choosing YouTube as the platform. India’s first YouTube original ARRived that will premiere on AR Rahman’s YouTube channel is the new way to connect to the massive audience who love to watch and participate in the reality shows. AR Rahman premiered the anthem of the show that also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Clinton Cerejo, Shaan and Vidya Vox on his YouTube channel.

Composed and produced by Clinton Cerejo and written by Siddhant Kaushal, the anthem was released on November 5 which within hours garnered 759,533 views on YouTube. The show will be telecasted on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Voot among many others. The entire team of YouTube originals aims to showcase their presence in the service market that streams kinds of music, movies and videos. This is not the first time that YouTube was considered the primary platform to telecast a show. Earlier, Badshah, Raftaar and Kailash Kher were a part of Zee5’s musical show Lockdown and Amazone Prime decided to go with The Remix to get into the market.

Take a look at the first video of ARRived:

In an exclusive interview, AR Rahman was noted saying that he wanted to commit suicide. The singer further added that because he lost his father, there was a void in the family and so many things were happening in his life. Soon after the 51-year-old composer built his Panchathan Record Inn, a recording studio in Chennai, it brought the change in his life.

