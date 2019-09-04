YouTube will need to a record amount of pay $170 million fine for violating children's privacy law. Google, which owns YouTube will pay the amount to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Google will have to pay $170m fine as YouTube has been fined the record amount by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The popular online video-streaming site was accused of collecting information on children under 13 without taking their parent’s consent.

The FTC said the collected data had been used to target advertisements to the children. which has violated the 1998 Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (Coppa).

FTC Chairman Joe Simons said, there is no excuse to give for YouTube’s violations of law. He also added when it comes to following the rules with Coppa, Google has refused to acknowledge that some of its YouTube services had been directed at children.

However, Google will have to pay $136 million to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)- the record fine in a Coppa case and a $34 million fine to the state of New York.

In the settlement between Google and the FTC, it has been decided the company will create a new system so that the content directed at children could be labelled.

YouTube’s chief executive Susan Wojcicki said in a statement, the video-streaming website will use artificial intelligence which will automatically help to identify videos that clearly target young audiences. The FTC said YouTubers who make content for children should be notified that the videos could come under the rules of Coppa.

