YouTube’s Role In Violence? Baba Siddique Murder Reveals Alarming Trend

The shocking murder of former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique has revealed disturbing details about the accused. According to Mumbai Police, Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, who allegedly carried out the crime, learned to shoot by watching YouTube videos. This revelation has come to light as the police investigate the high-profile case, which has already led to the arrest of four individuals.

Police reports indicate that the crime branch has formed multiple teams to locate three remaining suspects who are currently absconding. Authorities have recovered a black bag containing a 7.62 mm gun, which is believed to be linked to the murder.

The suspects were reportedly given a photo of Baba Siddique to help them identify him. They conducted a survey of his residence and office about 25 days prior to the incident, suggesting a well-planned execution. “The shooters practiced shooting without a magazine in Mumbai, learning their skills through online videos,” an ANI report quoted the Mumbai Police as saying.

In a significant development, the police arrested a fourth suspect, identified as 23-year-old Harishkumar Balakram, in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. Balakram is accused of providing financial support and coordinating logistics for the murder. He worked as a scrap dealer in Pune and was part of the conspiracy; two other suspects, Dharmaraj and Shivprasad Gautam, were employed at his scrap shop.

Baba Siddique, aged 66, was fatally shot in Mumbai’s Nirmal Nagar area on Saturday night while he was outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. His funeral took place on Sunday.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has been actively investigating the case, recording statements from over 15 witnesses who were present at the time of the shooting. Authorities have determined that the murder was meticulously planned in Pune, with connections to the Bishnoi gang, whose notorious leader, Lawrence Bishnoi, remains incarcerated in Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail.

The assassination of Baba Siddique has sparked concerns about the Bishnoi gang’s ability to orchestrate high-profile crimes, even from behind bars, highlighting the challenges law enforcement faces in curbing gang violence in the region.

