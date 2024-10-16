Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

YouTube’s Role In Violence? Baba Siddique Murder Reveals Alarming Trend

The assassination of Baba Siddique has sparked concerns about the Bishnoi gang's ability to orchestrate high-profile crimes, even from behind bars, highlighting the challenges law enforcement faces in curbing gang violence in the region. (Read more below)

YouTube’s Role In Violence? Baba Siddique Murder Reveals Alarming Trend

The shocking murder of former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique has revealed disturbing details about the accused. According to Mumbai Police, Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, who allegedly carried out the crime, learned to shoot by watching YouTube videos. This revelation has come to light as the police investigate the high-profile case, which has already led to the arrest of four individuals.

Police reports indicate that the crime branch has formed multiple teams to locate three remaining suspects who are currently absconding. Authorities have recovered a black bag containing a 7.62 mm gun, which is believed to be linked to the murder.

The suspects were reportedly given a photo of Baba Siddique to help them identify him. They conducted a survey of his residence and office about 25 days prior to the incident, suggesting a well-planned execution. “The shooters practiced shooting without a magazine in Mumbai, learning their skills through online videos,” an ANI report quoted the Mumbai Police as saying.

In a significant development, the police arrested a fourth suspect, identified as 23-year-old Harishkumar Balakram, in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. Balakram is accused of providing financial support and coordinating logistics for the murder. He worked as a scrap dealer in Pune and was part of the conspiracy; two other suspects, Dharmaraj and Shivprasad Gautam, were employed at his scrap shop.

Baba Siddique, aged 66, was fatally shot in Mumbai’s Nirmal Nagar area on Saturday night while he was outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. His funeral took place on Sunday.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has been actively investigating the case, recording statements from over 15 witnesses who were present at the time of the shooting. Authorities have determined that the murder was meticulously planned in Pune, with connections to the Bishnoi gang, whose notorious leader, Lawrence Bishnoi, remains incarcerated in Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail.

The assassination of Baba Siddique has sparked concerns about the Bishnoi gang’s ability to orchestrate high-profile crimes, even from behind bars, highlighting the challenges law enforcement faces in curbing gang violence in the region.

ALSO READ:Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Highlights Potential for Job Creation in Gaming Industry

Filed under

Baba Siddique Murder maharashtra mumbai police nationalist congress party Youtube
Advertisement

Also Read

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Israeli Strikes Target Beirut Amid U.S. Concerns Over Widening Air Assault

Israeli Strikes Target Beirut Amid U.S. Concerns Over Widening Air Assault

Asian Markets Decline As Chip Stocks Fall, China Remains In Focus

Asian Markets Decline As Chip Stocks Fall, China Remains In Focus

Kamala Harris Targets Donald Trump’s Mental Fitness After Bizarre Campaign Rally Performance

Kamala Harris Targets Donald Trump’s Mental Fitness After Bizarre Campaign Rally Performance

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Entertainment

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares A Child With Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares

Why Did Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Return After A Five-Year Hiatus? Here’s How To Watch The Show Featuring Gigi Hadid And Kate Moss

Why Did Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Return After A Five-Year Hiatus? Here’s How To Watch

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox