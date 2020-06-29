A CCTV footage from Hyderabad's Park Hyatt hotel featuring former TDP union minister and Rajya Sabha MP YS Chowdhary, another BJP leader Kamineni Srinivas and Ramesh Kumar has given birth to a controversy that refuses to die down.

The controversy surrounding retired bureaucrat Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar refuses to die down. It all started with the SEC ‘unilaterally’ , (as claimed by the government) postponing the local body polls citing the Corona outbreak and the consequential lockdown.

Ramesh was then ousted from his post by the way of an ordinance issued by the Government , post which the HC of AP reinstated him over a petition seeking the same. The case is pending before the apex court .

A recent ‘secret’ meeting as it is being called at the Park Hyatt hotel in Hyderabad which was attended by former TDP union minister and Rajya Sabha MP YS Chowdhary , another BJP leader Kamineni Srinivas and Ramesh Kumar made headline in the recent past.

The ‘ dual standards’ of YS Chowdhary who claimed that he gave up being a businessman when he quit the TDP and joined the BJP , is the same person who now claims to have shifted his business base to Park Hyatt during the lockdown.

The same is being used by leaders of the ruling YSRCP lead by the party’s National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Sai Reddy. The leader took to Twitter to question Chowdhary saying the latter should open up about the ‘ dealings’ that the SEC has with YS Chowdhary and the nature of the same.

Whenever perpetrators enter or leave a place, they will leave something behind and take something with them. Same thing happened at that Hyd. Star Hotel. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) June 24, 2020

One of his tweets said ,’ This is a fight to save democracy. Didn’t expect him to get caught on CCTV footage like this. They are now crying over how the cctv footage came out from a place which is visited by VIPs and celebrities’.

Mr.Reddy also was seen attacking former CM Chandra Babu Naidu for allegedly being behind the meet. Another tweet of his said ‘ What business dealings can Sujana Chowdhary, Kamineni Srinivas and Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar have ?’ .

However, the BJP MP has belittled all the allegations surrounding the meeting and issued a statement saying that the families of both the men have known each other for decades and it was merely a personal visit ‘ over a cup of coffee’.

With both the major parties and the BJP actively fighting it out over the integrity of the SEC and senior leaders like Vijay Sai Reddy leading the charge, this war is only expected to get more intense in the near future. The doubts are there on the behaviour of the state election commissioner Nimmagadda after his meet over politicians secretly in a star hotel. Some YSRCP leaders doubt that he postponed elections for local bodies on the instructions of the Ex CM Chandrababu Naidu . So far Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has not given any reply over this episode.

