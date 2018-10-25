YSR Congress chief attacked: As per reports, the attacker has been identified as a worker at the airport canteen, was carrying a small knife. Jagan Reddy has faced injuries in the arm. The incident to0k place after the attacker was denied a selfie with Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSR Congress chief, was attacked on his left arm at Vizag Airport on Thursday. As per reports, the attacker, has been identified as a worker at the airport canteen, was carrying a small knife. Jagan Reddy has faced injuries in the arm. The incident to0k place after the attacker was denied a selfie with Jagan Mohan Reddy. The attacker has reportedly been taken into custody and Reddy has been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Following the attack, the security has been beefed up at the Vizag airport. Terming the incident as a maj0r security lapse, the AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi condemned the attack on YSR chief Jagan Reddy and further asked Union minister Suresh Prabhu to investigate the following knife attack on YSR Congress chief.

Taking to his Twitter handle, AIMIM chief Owasi questioned the security at the airport and asked that how can a person bring a dagger inside the airport premises. Slamming the new ‘selfie’ phenomenon, Owaisi said that politicians are very vulnerable to this trend. As per current reports, the sharp weapon that was used by the attacker to injure Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport has been seized. The young leader, Jagan Mohan Reddy, was attacked while he was inside the VIP lounge at the airport.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu said that he was shocked by the attack on Jagan Reddy. He added that he has asked all the concerned agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter. He added that the accused will be punished.

As per reports, the incident took place after Jagan Mohan Reddy allowed the attacker, working as a waiter, to take a selfie with him. After clicking the picture, the attacker asked Reddy if YSRCP will win 160 seats in the upcoming elections. Later, he turned around and stalled the young leader in the left arm. Reports suggest that the YSRCP was also surprised after knowing that he was allowed to enter the lounge area without being properly checked.

Commenting on the knife attack at Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP MLA Roja Selvamani said that when a nail cutter is banned inside the airport then how the attacker succeeded in bringing a knife. She further blamed the ruling TDP government for the lapses that resulted in the attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy.

This is a developing story…

