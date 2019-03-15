Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy held several top positions in the party including agriculture minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2009. The YSR Congress leader was 68 years old and is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress party leader Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy died on Friday died of cardiac arrest. As per family, the leader suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Kadapa district. The YSR Congress leader was 68 years old and is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Vivekananda Reddy is the younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Vivekananda Reddy hels several top positions in the party including agriculture minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2009. Later, he resigned the Congress party and joined YSRCP.

Born in 1950 in Pulivendula area, Reddy rose in politics under the mentor ship of late YSR and explore both Kadapa district in general and Pulivendula constituency in particular.

Reddy remained was first elected from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency in 1999 and 2004 on from Congress party. The leader was elected to Andhra Pradesh Assembly in 1989 and 1994.

The former Congress leader joined YSR Congress party after Congress leader Jaganmohan Reddy alleged the Congress tried to divide their family by taking Vivekananda as Minister and dropped Jaganmohan Reddy.

On YSRCP ticket, Vivekananda was elected from Pulivendula constituency in 2011 by-election against his sister-in-law Y.S. Vijayamma who is also Jaganmohan’s mother with huge majority. Meanwhile, the leader lost the last Legislative council elections in 2017.

As YSRCP party has lost a senior leader, the party meanwhile, is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2019 that are scheduled to held on April 11 in Andhra Pradesh. The main opposition party will have to chose another candidate for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat.

The Election Commission have announced last week simultaneous elections to the 175-member assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh which are scheduled to held in a in a single phase manner.

