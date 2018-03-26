All YSR Congress party Member of Parliamentarians (MPs) have decided to quit if Parliament is adjourned sine die without any announcement over the special status to the Andhra Pradesh. 10 days ago, YSR Congress and TDP pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after denial of special status demand to Andhra Pradesh by BJP-led NDA government at Centre. YSR Congress Jaganmohan Reddy also urged the TDP MPs to follow the same.

The YSRCP took this decision after a meeting was held between party MPs, other leaders, and party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy in Guntur district. Jaganmohan Reddy informed the media that its party parliamentarians will resign immediately if Parliament adjourned sine die on April 5 without any announcement. Reddy added that “In protest, we also want to urge TDP parliamentarians to resign over Andhra Pradesh special status issue.” Both YSRCP and TDP also have moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha which could not be taken up due to the continuous logjam.

In 2014, at the time of AP bifurcation, the NDA government committed the state government to grant special status. Currently, Jaganmohan Reddy is on a statewide foot march. The meeting was attended by both members of the Rajya Sabha, but out of 6 Lok Sabha parliamentarians, 5 attended the meeting. On March 24, Bhartiya Janata President wrote a letter to the TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu saying that the decision to pulled out of NDA is unfortunate as well as unilateral.

Shah in the 8-page letter added that the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi left no stone unturned in ensuring the growth and prosperity of Andhra Pradesh. Reverting back to the letter, Naidu said the letter written by the Amit Shah is full of false information.

