Jaganmohan Reddy attack: A day after YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy faced a knife attack from a cafeteria chef at the Visakhapatnam airport, the YSR Congress Party on Thursday filed a petition in the Hyderabad High Court seeking a central agency probe into the attack. The attacker, who was carrying a small knife, attacked Jagan Mohan Reddy on his left arm at Vizag Airport on Thursday. Reports said the incident took place after the youth was denied selfie with the YSR Congress chief.

A day after YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy faced a knife attack from a cafeteria chef at the Visakhapatnam airport, the YSR Congress Party on Thursday filed a petition in the Hyderabad High Court seeking a central agency probe into the attack. The attacker, who was carrying a small knife, attacked Jagan Mohan Reddy on his left arm at Vizag Airport on Thursday. Reports said the incident took place after the youth was denied selfie with the YSR Congress chief.

Soon after landing in Hyderabad, Reddy was admitted to a hospital in the city and doctors declared him stable. Later, the attacker was identified as Jaripalli Srinivas, a waiter at a restaurant at the airport. According to reports, the injury on the Opposition leader’s left arm was 3 to 4 inch deep and it required nine stitches. After first aid, the doctors sent Reddy’s blood samples for examination to ascertain if the knife, that was used during the attack, was laced with poison. However, the TDP voiced doubts that the attack could be a political conspiracy.

Meanwhile, attacker Jaripalli Srinivas is in police custody and security has been beefed up at the Vizag airport. AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi on Thursday condemned the attack on YSR chief Jagan Reddy and termed the attack as a major security lapse.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More