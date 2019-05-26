YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy meets PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah in Delhi, demands special status for Andhra Pradesh: CM-designate Reddy, who registered a massive win in the state assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state over Telugu Desam Party (TDP), presented a shawl to the Prime Minister and held deliberations. Reddy was accompanied by senior YSRCP leader V Vijaya Sai Reddy.

YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy meets PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah in Delhi, demands special status for Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jaganmohan Reddy on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss the issues including the long-pending special status demand for the state. CM-designate Reddy, who registered a massive win in the state assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the over Telugu Desam Party (TDP), presented a shawl to the Prime Minister and held deliberations. Reddy was accompanied by senior YSRCP leader V Vijaya Sai Reddy and both also met BJP chief Amit Shah.

During a chat with PM Modi, Reddy demanded special status for Andhra Pradesh, a demand over which former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP broke away from the National Democratic Alliance in 2018.

Reddy also raised the issue of implementation of state reorganisation Act in Andhra Pradesh and immediate release of pending bills of Rs 30,000 crore with the prime minister.

After the meeting, PM Modi said that he had an excellent meeting with Andhra Pradesh’s CM designate wherein they had a fruitful interaction on several issues pertaining to the state’s development. PM Modi also assured him all possible support from the Centre during his term.

Assuring to make Andhra Pradesh liquor free, YSRCP chief said that the newly elected government will implement complete liquor ban in Andhra Pradesh in a phased manner.

About his arch-rival and former chief chief minister, Reddy said that he has no animosity against Naidu, adding that within six months to one year, he will ensure the government of YSRCP stands as exemplary to the country.

Meanwhile, Reddy is likely to be sworn-in as the CM on May 30, the day when PM’s swearing-in ceremony will be held in New Delhi.

