YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy takes oath as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Yeduguri Sandinti Jaganmohan Reddy took oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Andhra Pradesh Governor E S L Narasimhan administered him the oath of office and secrecy at 12.30 pm in a grand public meeting in the city. Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony today, local priests also met Jaganmohan Reddy and blessed him in Vijayawada.

Though Jaganmohan Reddy had made it clear that he has nothing against Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief reportedly turned down his invitation to attend his swearing-in ceremony in Vijayawada today. Jaganmohan Reddy had invited Naidu on Tuesday. Jaganmohan ousted the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government in Andhra Pradesh after the former’s party won 151 seats out of the total 176 assembly seats and bagged 22 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2019. The TDP managed to bag only 23 assembly seats.

Businessman-turned-politician Reddy made his electoral debut in the year 2009. That year, he won the Lok Sabha seat from Kadappa. Nearly a decade after his father and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, popularly known as YSR, was killed in a helicopter crash in Andhra Pradesh, Jagan is all set to succeed him as the chief minister of the state. YSR was a two-time Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, serving from 2004 to 2009.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/FuO3iIc4oU — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

In 2010, Jagan had quit the Congress party after Sonia Gandhi propped up K Rosaiah in the chief minister’s chair against Jagan and later replace with Kiran Kumar Reddy. He formed a regional political party called YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), an acronym for Yuvajana Sramika Raithu Congress Party which literally means Youth, Labour and Farmer Congress Party in Andhra. But a flurry of corruption cases was registered against him and officials from the Income Tax Department and the CBI conducted several raids at his residence over allegations of corruption. He was arrested and jailed in 2012 and spent 16 months in prison after the Andhra High Court ordered a probe against him.

In 2014, Jagan’s YSRCP posed a direct threat to the Congress after it ate up the latter’s vote share and won 67 seats in the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. But in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, who had tied up with actor Pawan Kalyan, defeated Jaganmohan Reddy.

