Addressing the need to set up IIIT campus in Visakhapatnam, YSRCP Parliamentary Party Chief and party General Secretary Vijay Sai Reddy said since the capital of Andhra Pradesh would be shifted from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, the port city will be an ideal place to establish a IIIT campus.

YSRCP Parliamentary Party Chief and party General Secretary Vijay Sai Reddy raises many issues related to the state of Andhra Pradesh in Rajya Sabha. While speaking on central bills , he raised the developmental issues on the floor of the house. He has appealed the union government to set up an IIIT campus in the port city.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, the MP stated Visakhapatnam meets most of the parameters to set up an IIIT campus while he was speaking on the passage of the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the upper house by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

He informed the Education Minister that already an IIIT campus was established in Chittoor Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to grant degrees and get statutory status. Vijayasai Reddy said since the capital of Andhra Pradesh would be shifted from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, the port city will be an ideal place to establish a IIIT campus.

Sai Reddy feels that top notch professionals will come out of these IIITs. They should be made like IITs in standards. He also informed the education minister that the temporary campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is currently being run at Andhra University premises. Vijay Sai Reddy appealed to the Union education minister to build a special and permanent campus for the existing IIM institute in Vizag. He reminded them that Central University at Anantapuram also is in temporary campus

Vijay Sai Reddy also demanded that that the Union government to constitute a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) bench in Visakhapatnam. Participating in debate during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Vijaysai Reddy said setting up of CAT bench in Viskahapatnam has become a dire necessity as 50 thousand central Government Employees are there and they are are forced to travel to Hyderabad to resolve their disputes. He reminded that the house that all metro cities and most state capitals have a CAT bench, which deals with disputes related to salaries, promotions, pension issues, and arrears.

He said most of the central Government Employees reside in Visakhapatnam even after retirement they prefer to reside in Vizag since its become a pensioner’s paradise. He stated that thousands of employees are employed in various public sector companies such as Steel Plant, Shipyard, Customs, Port, Dredging Corporation, Railways, Airport, HPCL and LIC. He informed the House that setting up of a CAT bench was essential since Andhra Pradesh has been bifurcated.

Vijay Sai Reddy said in the Rajya Sabha that the Co-operative society in Visakhapatnam is role model for the country. the other banks which are in crisis should learn lessons from the Visakhapatnam Co operative bank. He informed that the Visakhapatnam Cooperative bank has 88 thousand members and 6 thousand crore annual turn over. He asked to central Government to consider to set up a forensic sciences University in Andhra Pradesh as it has done in Gujarat. He reminded the union home minister that there a sophisticated forensic lab in Hyderabad but Andhra Pradesh lacks any.

