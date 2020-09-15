YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP And Parliamentary Party Chief Vijayasai Reddy brought numerous issues up in Rajya Sabha relating to the province of Andhra Pradesh. He especially referenced the issue of Polavaram irrigation venture in the house on the second day of the meeting.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP And Parliamentary Party Chief Vijayasai Reddy raised many issues in Rajya Sabha pertaining to the state of Andhra Pradesh. He particularly mentioned the issue of Polavaram irrigation project in the house on the second day of the session. He demanded the Central Government to release Rs. 3,805 Cr pending dues for taking up the Polavaram project works immediately . He told the Parliament that the Jagan Reddy Government has decided to complete the lifeline irrigation project of Andhra Pradesh by December of 2021. The lack of funds was becoming a hurdle in the completion of the project.

When Vijay Sai Raised the issue in zero hour, The Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman who was sitting in the house , assured all the assistance. She confirmed that the state Government had submitted all the reports regarding Polavaram about the State govt’s expenditure of Rs. 3,805 cr. She informed the house that She is discussing the issue with Andhra Finance minister and union water minister. Since Polavaram is the National project, Vijay Sai said all the expenditure must be borne by the union government only.

He has brought all issues into the notice of Rajya Sabha by saying that The Government of Andhra is committed to complete it by December 2021 so that The state government is paying in advance in order to avoid any delay of its completion and all expenditure must be reimbursed by the Union Government since its a national project. The CAG also confirmed the state govt’s expenditure for this life line project.

ALSO READ: India bans export of onions with immediate effect

Vijay Sai Reddy also reminded that Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had written a letter to PM Modi about the arrears. They should be released with out any delay since the state is reeling under financial crisis due to Covid-19. He also asked the Union Government release all the funds assured in State reorganisation act to Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP pursuing the special status issue also in the ongoing parliament session.

ALSO READ: Forces ready to protect sovereignty, Rajnath Singh’s strong message to China from the parliament