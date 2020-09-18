The YSRCP is the fouth largest political party in Indian in terms of its strength in parliament. Parliament on Friday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 percent “to meet the exigencies arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic”. The bill was passed in Rajya Sabha with voice vote. The YSRCP fully supported the Bill but demanded the restoration of MP local area development Scheme funds since the funds are used for the development of their segments and for the betterment of the people. The YSRCP MPs said the Charity must begin at home so that they wanted to show an example by sacrificing their salaries. The MPs said that if the MPLADS funds are restored , They can be used for fighting covid 19 in their constituencies. They said its not like the salaries or allowences for an individual member.

Leading the Party in Delhi, its MP and general secretary Vijay Sai Reddy said, ” I support this bill of cutting salaries. but I request the honourable Minister to restore the MPLADS, Thats very important for the development of constituency. cutting across the parties, All MPs want the MPLADS should be restored. For the members who disturpt the house proceedings , Their salaries should be cut in proportion irrespective of their party, There should not be any distinction between treasury benches or opposition. Even the imposition of penality can be considered on such memebers. the MPs are also with the people of India in the fight against the pendamic. The political leaders also send a message to people with their salary cut. there is a salary cut of of 20 percent, the pulbic representatives in Singapore sacrifices one month salary and I appriciate the private companies for their higher level Salary Cut so that the Junior employees get their salaries with out any cut. The public representatives lead the example by their own salary cut.”

On the other hand, on the second consecutive day also the MPs belonging to the YSRCP staged protest at Gandhi Statue and VIJAY Chowk and demanded the CBI probe into Amaravathi land scams and AP Fiber grid scam. They raised slogans to highlight the issues. Earlier, a Cabinet Sub-Committee (CSC) set up by the Andhra government in a report to the High Court alleged “insider trading” in the land transactions of Amaravati capital region under TDP regime. It mentioned several prominent personalities including former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and other ministers in his cabinet. The State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a corruption case against several people and accused them of abusing their official position to buy land in Amaravati, ahead of its announcement as the capital. However, HC has issued an injunction against any reporting by the media on the contents of the First Information Report (FIR) pertaining to the case.

