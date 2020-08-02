Restating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requires the advancement of all regions by decentralization, YSRCP has denounced Chandrababu Naidu for attempting to encourage commercial enterprise by concentrating growth at Amaravati only.

Reiterating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants development of all regions through decentralisation, YSRCP has slammed Chandrababu Naidu for trying to promote commercial activity by concentrating development only at Amaravati.

Speaking to media at separate venues, they said that TDP leadership has no moral right to talk on the capital issue as it planned to create wealth for a few and in one region while depriving others of any benefit and demeaning the institutions of Governor and Legislative Council.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Seediri Appalaraju said that the previous government made Amaravati into a commercial venture to benefit the coterie of leadership. The previous government made a tall claim of initially requiring Rs one lakh crores for capital but had spent only Rs 10,000 crore on Amaravati.

The Minister criticized Naidu ignoring recommendations of Sivarama Krishnan Committee, that suggested decentralisation. The committee did not favour a single large capital city with a concentration of legislature, judiciary and executive at one place as a feasible option and opposed building a capital city in Amaravati, between Vijayawada and Guntur, as the land was fertile.

Instead, the committee suggested decentralisation to avoid an imbalance of development in the State and hence Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought this decentralisation of capitals after appointing three committees, all suggesting decentralisation.

The Minister said that the opposition TDP leaders tried to stall the Bills in Legislative Council and even went to the extent of holding the Appropriation Bill for salaries. People have witnessed all the political stunts played by the Opposition creating hurdles in the path of development.

Minister S Appalaraju said that Chandrababu Naidu completed Pattiseema in one year to draw water for Amaravati region from the right canal of Polavaram but did not touch the left canal which benefits north coastal Andhra.

Chief Minister YSJagan Mohan Reddy, who took interest and sanctioned Rs 2022 Crore for the project. Decentralisation of development is the only panacea for backwardness, underdevelopment, and inequality pervading across the State and public won’t fall for the words of Chandrababu.

Minister for Agriculture, Kurasala Kannababu hit hard on the opposition leaders for finding fault with the Governor in approving the two Bills passed by the Assembly. The Minister asked why Naidu was opposing the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, which is a developed city next to Hyderabad having all the natural resources.

Naidu wants capital in Amaravati only to serve the real estate business of his cohorts. The Minister came down heavily on Naidu for claiming that capital in Amaravati was opposed to downgrading a particular caste and asked why Naidu was opposed to lands being given to the poor in Amravati.

He questioned Naidu whether the people of that caste were not well established in Vizag? He said it was a monumental decision taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for decentralisation which would bring about the all-round development of the state.

Meanwhile, senior YSRCP leader and MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao said decentralisation of administration by bringing about three capitals is a novel initiative by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the development of all regions.

The new Bill of having three capitals will stem the possibility of taking up an agitation like that of the Telangana issue. He said people have already realised the benefit of having village secretariats which was the first step in the decentralisation process of administration for better outreach.

This has been made possible only due to the strong conviction of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. MLA Gudivawada Amarnath said that Visakhapatnam has the potential to be the capital and the decentralised administration will result in equitable development of all the regions.

People of the state, especially North Andhra and the Rayalaseema region, have recognised the concerns of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy towards them and are pretty confident that his vision will bring back glory to all regions.

Meanwhile, MLA Jogi Ramesh said that any amount of mudslinging by Naidu cannot stop the decentralisation process set in by the Chief Minister. He challenged Naidu to make his 23 MLAs resign and go to polls and said the TDP would not even win a single seat.