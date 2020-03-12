Andhra Pradesh rulling YSR Congress on Thursday announced names for its 4 Rajya Sabha members including 2 from OBC community. Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Mopidevi Venkatramana, Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy, and Parimal Dhirajlal Nathwani have been named for the upcoming Rajyasabha elections by the YSR Congress.

The YSRCP government in the state of Andhra Pradesh declared its Rajya Sabha candidates for 4 seats . In a first, the party allocated 50% of the seats, that is 2 out of the 4 up for grabs to the OBC community. Apart from empowering the community this is also expected to be a political masterstroke in the state. As per the party statement, Chief Minister allocated the Rajya Sabha seats to Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Mopidevi Venkatramana, Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy, and Parimal Dhirajlal Nathwani for the upcoming Rajyasabha elections.

It’s a master strike to finish TDP in the states and the panchayat , muncipal And corporation polls are around the corner. Keeping an eye on the local body polls , the traditional vote bank of the TDP is OBCs were attracted by YSRCP. The Andhra CM has already ordered the party leaders and cadre to win 90 percent of local bodies like panchayats, Muncipalities and corporations – it’s understood that this move is in this direction only .

“The party has decided to give 50% Rajya Sabha seats to OBC candidates. Part of this, the Chief Minister has taken the decision and finalized the candidates.” Said YSRCP parliamentary party Chief Vijay Sai Reddy.

Pilli Subash Chandra Bose and Mopudevi Venkata Ramana are a part of Jagan’s Cabinet and present members of the Legislative Council, which is going to get abolished soon as per the resolution passed by the state Assembly in January. While introducing the resolution for the abolition of the Council, Jagan assured them that the party would take care of their future.

Ayodhya Rami Reddy rendered significant service to the party during General and Assembly elections last year. He also heeded to the leader’s suggestion to opt-out of the race for Narsaraopet Lok Sabha seat in favor of Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu.

The four vacancies are on account of the retirement of MA Khan, T Subbarami Reddy (both Congress), K Keshava Rao (Telangana Rashtra Samithi), and Thota Sita Ramalakshmi (Telugu Desam Party). The TDP is not contesting the RS election as it has not enough strength in the Assembly. Thus, the ruling party will win all four seats unanimously.

The election for 55 seats of Rajya Sabha from 17 states will be held on the 26th of this month. Nominations can be filed till the 13th, and scrutiny of nominations will be done on the 16th. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is 18th of this month. Counting will be held on the same day an hour after the conclusion of polls.

