In the letter, YSRCP parliamentary leader Vijay Sai Reddy alleged that The GITAM institute of Medical sciences and Research has been given permission to run Medical college on the basis of fake documents and without a valid legal sale deed of land.

After partial demolition of GITAM University of Visakhapatnam for its alleged encroachment of more than 40 acres of Government land, Now the YSRCP’s parliamentary party chief Vijay Sai Reddy wrote a four page letter to the Chairman , National Medical Commission (NMC) for de-recognisation of the Medical college run by the GITAM deemed university. He wrote to Dr Suresh Chandra Sharma, the Chairman (NMC) about the situation of the deemed University and seeking action under section 19 of Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

He mentioned in the letter,” The GITAM institute of Medical sciences and Research was given permission to run Medical college on the basis of fake documents and also without a valid legal sale deed of land,free from all encumbrances. Question arises whether the erstwhile MCI have verified the genuineness of the land documents at the time of giving permission to start the institution. The fact is that the land originally shown to erstwhile MCI belongs to the Govt. of Andhra Pradesh. The GIMSR is situated partly on the land owned by the Government of Andhra Pradesh. Most of the buildings are constructed by encroaching into the land belonging to Govt. of Andhra Pradesh’

Vijay Sai Reddy said that As per the erstwhile MCl norms, No institution shall be granted recognition under the regulations of the MCI unless it is in possession of required land on the date of application and The land must be free from all encumbrances. But, GITAM submitted false and fabricated certificates which are far from the truth. He mentioned that GIMSR (GITAM medical wing) Simultaneously approached the High court of Andhra Pradesh to take shelter for running the institute on the land belonging to Government of Andhra Pradesh on the fear of threat of cancellation of recognition due to not having its own land.

As on this day the land under the occupation of GIMSR is not alienated by the Government. The GIMSR is causing loss of revenue to the Govt’ of Andhra Pradesh by its continued illegal and unauthorized occupation of government land. He further reminded that MCI did not permit the GIMSR for making admissions into MBBS courses for the academic year 2017-18 having found that there is no adequate staff, laboratories and also the medical records produced were found to be false and fabricated’ subsequently’. The MCI has restored permission to admit the students basing on the assurance given in respect of providing adequate staff, laboratories and to comply with other requirements’. But later, the management of GrMSR did not fulfil the assurances given and the irregularities and deficiencies remained unchanged’. Many of the teaching faculty continues to work on part time basis and many others were shown only on record to satisfy the norms. No norms and procedures were followed by the deemed university during the appointment of faculty members .

Vijay Sai Reddy has requested the NMC to verify the property and other documents of GITAM deemed university and take action under section 19 of Indian Medical Council Act-1956 in order to maintain academic standards as laid down in the act.