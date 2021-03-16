If the YSR Congress party could successfully grab Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation in the just concluded elections with a comfortable majority, the entire credit goes only to party general secretary and parliamentary party leader V Vijay Sai Reddy who campaigned for a month and toured each and every corner of the streets.

The Northen part of Andhra Pradesh also known as Uttarandhra used to be bastin Of Telugu Desam Party , in the last assembly elections also TDP secured 4 assembly seats in Visakhapatnam which is located in Andhra Pradesh. But when it comes to municipal and corporation elections , the ruling ysrcp grabbed all of them including Visakhapatnam the largest city of Andhra Pradesh.

If the YSR Congress party could successfully grab Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation in the just concluded elections with a comfortable majority, the entire credit goes only to party general secretary and parliamentary party leader V Vijay Sai Reddy who campaigned for a month and toured each and every corner of the streets. It bacame a prestige matter for him after announcement of it as executive capital of Andhra Pradesh. the main opposition Telugu Desam Party has pulled out all stops to win the GVMC elections to prove that the people of Visakhapatnam are not interested in the shifting of administrative capital from Amaravati. But people proved it wrong.

The TDP has four MLAs within GVMC limits and of them, two MLAs are virtually not with the party – Vasupalli Ganesh from Visakhapatnam (South) joined the YSRC and Ganta Srinivasa Rao from Vizag (north) did not take part in the electioneering but Ganta offered his resignation as MLA to pressurise the ysrcp.

P G V R Naidu alias Gana Babu from Visakhapatnam (West) and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu from Visakhapatnam (East) Of TDP we’re very influential And the TDP has strong cadre base in the GVMC, including these four constituencies.

Yet, Sai Reddy took it up very prestigiously to win the GVMC for the party. While he focussed mostly on the constituencies dominated by the TDP, he left the other constituencies in the port city to his party leaders. Vijay Sai Reddy played a very shrewd game with the help of agriculture minister K Kanna Babu, who was made in-charge minister for Vizag and other supporters.

In the final tally, the YSRC managed to win 58 seats, while the TDP ended up with 30, which is also a very impressive figure, in the 98-member GVMC.

Party insiders told the NewsX that Sai Reddy fought like a general Elections and camped in visakhapatnam only until the last minute and directed the cadre since it was bastin for YSRCP. Finally the bastin was broken . There was some grumbling inside the party also but as incharge Of Of party in north Andhra , Sai reddy managed it with his political shrewdness And even became a bigger leader with this clean sweep.