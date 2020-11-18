Andhra Government is determined to start the process for construction of 16 new Government medical colleges and upgradation in the state. Vijay Sai Reddy has written a letter to the union govt and union health minister Harsha Vardan for funds and permission for 13 medical colleges.

Andhra Government is determined to start the process for construction of 16 new Government medical colleges and upgradation in the state. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the govt to start a medical college in every loksabha constituency in AP.He said that tenders processes for the new medical colleges would start in November in a phased manner and would be completed by January. He said that the state government would be spending Rs 17,300 crore to revamp the existing government hospitals and for establishing the new medical colleges. But the Government has now realised that there are no enough funds to fulfil the promise so that writing letters to the centre for funds.

The parliamentary party Chief of YSRCP Vijay Sai Reddy has written a letter to the union govt and union health minister Harsha Vardan for funds and permission for 13 medical colleges. He mentioned, ” AP is planning to develop new medical colleges across the state and also upgrade the existing ones for which it requires the financial assistance of the Government of India. The total cost for developing and revamping 16 medical colleges would be around Rs.13,500 cr and the Government of AP need the assistance of union government to set up 13 new medical colleges.”

He further mentioned that AP is left with tier 2 and tier 3 cities post bifurcation. The absence of tier 1 cities has hindered the private health care sector from offering super specialty healthcare services in the state. the Situation arises due to covid -19 pandemic has only furthered the need of the state for a strong healthcare infrastructure. Vijay Sai Reddy also reminded that Andhra CM also wrote to the Union Government in this regard in August of 2020.

The CM of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy also on 17th august to the PM in this regard and raised the issue with PM Narandra Modi in CM’s video conference on 11th august 2020. the CM asked for the financial assistance to the state. The CM mentioned ,” the government of Andhra is planning 16 new government medical colleges. the infrastructure would play a vital role in bridging supply side gaps and provide specialized medical services to the needy population of sub urban and rural areas. I need financial assistance for setting up the new medical colleges.”