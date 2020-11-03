Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Party Leader of the YSR Congress Party Vijay Sai Reddy who made Visakhapatnam as his base trying for tourism development of that beautiful region in the Eastern Ghats. Recently He has raised a special mention in the Rajya Sabha regarding need of additional Vistadome Railway Coaches ( All mountain railways in India will now have vistadome coaches, allowing passengers to enjoy the scenic beauty of hilly terrains) between Visakhapatnam and Araku in addition to the one already plying. there is a strong potentiality for the Araku Valley to grow in the tourism sector which is called as Ooty of Andhra but neglected a lot for decades.

He said in his special mention that, “Visakhapatnam is a major tourist destination and is particularly known for its beaches, caves and Ghats. It is referred to by many nicknames such as The Jewel of the East Coast. Amongst its numerous tourist attractions is the Vista-Dome Coach. At present, the coach is attached to the regular train between Visakhapatnam and Araku. The coach is specially designed with a single large window through which tourists can get a panoramic view of the Eastern Ghats and its ecology. These coaches are therefore very popular with the European travellers due to their ability to give a breath-taking view. Despite its popularity and huge demand, unfortunately there exists just one Vistadome Coach for whole of Visakhapatnam. On most days there exists a long waiting list for its tickets. There is therefore a requirement of plying at least 5 more Vistadome Coaches between Visakhapatnam (VSKP) and Araku(ARK) at the earliest. These new coaches would give a further boost to the thriving tourism industry in Visakhapatnam as well as earn revenue for the Railways. I, therefore, request the government to kindly take steps towards fulfilling this requirement at the earliest.”

Also read: “Keep throwing”: Nitish Kumar after being attacked with onions at Madhubani

Also read: “Allies of jungle raj have problem with Bharat Mata Ki Jai”: PM Modi attacks Oppn at Bihar rally

The Railway Minister has issued a letter to Shri. V.Vijayasai Reddy that he has got the matter examined and that the required additional Vistadome/glasstop coaches are under manufacture and will be made available as and when done depending on demand of the tourists. The Railway Minister thinks positively on Vijay Sai Reddy’s demand. If its fulfilled, its going to be a big boost for the tourism in Andhra Pradesh. the link between the beautiful beaches of Visakhapatnam and greeny mountains of Araku valley will b strong.

Also read: US Presidential Elections 2020: Joe Biden wins all five votes in Dixville