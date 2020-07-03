A committee headed by President Vijay Sai Reddy of the Parliamentary Party of the YSR Congress met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi to demand dismissal of MP Raghu Ram KrishnamRaju who regularly goes to the media and talks against the party and its leader Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A delegation under the leadership of YSR Congress Party Parliamentary party Chief Vijay Sai Reddy has met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi to seek disqualification of party’s MP Raghu Ram Krishnamraju, who often goes to media and speaks against party and its chief. The delegation is said to have discussed the matter of Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnamraju of the same party with the speaker of Lok Sabha.

Earlier, a show-cause notice was issued against Raju by the party general secretary Vijayasai Reddy for his anti-party activities, but he denied it on technical grounds and questioned the party again. Raghuram Krishnam Raju replied “The notice has been sent to me by YSR Congress Party. That’s not the party that I contested elections for. In fact, in my papers including my election certificate, the party is mentioned as Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party. Once I get the notice on the appropriate letterhead, I will respond.”

The delegation consisted of MPs Vijayasai Reddy, Nandigam Suresh, Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu, Margani Bharat, PV Mithun Reddy, V Balashouri met the speaker and sought his disqualification.

Parliamentary party Chief Vijay Sai Reddy said after meeting speaker,” Raghuram Krishnam Raju’s actions and words are anti party on which symbol and ticket he has been elected. He used unparliamentary and filthy language against party and its chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. He undermined party by his words and action. He mingles with opposition and acts against own party so we have sought the speaker to disqualify him. We filed a disqualification petition with the speaker. He tries to demolish the very foundation of democracy. It comes under voluntarily giving up membership. He gave up morals and behaves against party and abuses party men and created awkward situation in the party. He stoops down very low. If he has any problem or objection, he can raise in the party platforms or with its chief. Raghuram Krishnam Raju created trust deficit with ulterior and selfish motive.

“Due to legal cases on him, he colluded with other political parties. Everyone in the party has freedom of speech but it should not be misused. His violation of that freedom attracts the anti defection law. He openly defied the party discipline. He went to press and said party’s leadership is useless (Bochulo Nayaktwam Evadiki Kavali in Telugu). A member of the party should keep his heart and soul in the party. The party is like a mother for any member, not only for MP. The party has already given show-cause notice to him. His political and personal conduct invoke the rules under 10th schedule of anti defection law. He violated all party and constitutional norms. I hope the speaker takes a decision of disqualification like Vice President took instantly in disqualification of Rajya Sabha Member. He set a precedence in Rajya Sabha that disqualification decision should be taken within three months,” he added.

But the rebel MP Raghuram Krishnam Raju said he never behaved against the party and no one can disqualify him. He defends himself by saying he raised only people’s issue never spoke against the party chief. Raju had earlier sought protection from the central forces after complaining to Om Birla that he was receiving threats from his own party leaders. Vijay Sai Reddy challenges him to contest on his own if he has got that much of charisma.

