On the occasion of the birthday of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday, YSRCP on Monday created a world record with 34,723 people donating blood in eight hours.

YSRCP set a world record with 34, 723 people donating blood in eight hours on the occasion of the birthday of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Representatives of the Wonder Book of Records International, who certified the record, had presented the citation and a medal to Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy at the Party Central Office. Blood donation camps were set up in 175 constituencies in the state and also in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

A total of 278 blood donation camps were setup. 34,723 people donated blood and 12,153 litres of blood is collected.

YSRCP have decided to organise blood donation camps as part of CM Jagan’s birthday celebrations as there is severe shortage of blood in the blood banks due to the Covid-19.

With this blood donation program, all the blood banks in the State received adequate blood. The Health officials are coordinating with other state functionaries to store blood units safely. The representatives of Wonder book of records international said they have expected around 17,000 units of blood can be collected and it turned out to more than expected. Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said YSRCP has organised the mega blood donation camp to support health sector during the times of pandemic.

Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Endowmnets Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MLA Usha Sri Charan, YSRCP Leader Lella Appireddy, Skill development corporation chairman ChallaMadhusudan Reddy, Special representative for North America Pandugayala Rathnakar, Sridhar Reddy, Naryana Rao ( Redcross ) and the representatives of World Book of Records International Bingi Narendra Goud, Vijaya Lakshmi, Veeru Mama, Dr.P Eshwar and De D. Bhandari were also present.