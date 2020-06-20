Reddy lauded the PM for using his diplomatic skills in making India a key international player, said that victories on the external front proved PM's prowess.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended full support to Narendra Modi’s Government in navigating through the crisis arising out of the faceoff at Galwan Valley and expressed his confidence that the Centre will get the intended results.

Speaking in the video conference in the All Party Meeting with the Prime Minister here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that India has become an economic and diplomatic power house with the Prime Minister extensively visiting nations across the globe using his diplomatic skills and vision and the nation has taken a huge leap forward.

The progress has attracted the envy of some nations that are trying to destabilise us but we have emerged victorious time and again and this time, ‘I am sure you will find a solution to this predicament using your wisdom, international diplomatic relation and I, as President of YSRCP and as Chief Minister, will stand by you in these testing times, he said.

Lauding the diplomatic prowess of the Prime Minister, he said, ‘ we have seen your success in Pulwama attack issue followed by declaring Massod Azhar as a terrorist and a victory in the Kulbushan Rai’s case and more recently the unprecedented success in securing a seat in United Nations Security Council by bagging 184 of the 192 votes.

In today’s nuclear era, wars are not fought by military alone but are also fought by international clout, trade diplomacy and international pressure and sanctions.

The entry into missile technology control regime, the Wassnar Arrangement, Australia group are a few achievements earned by the outstanding diplomatic statesmanship of our Prime Minister, he said adding that his Party will stand by any decision taken by the Centre suitable to the present situation.

In the beginning of his speech, the Chief Minister has expressed his deepest anguish over the Galwan valley incident on June 15 in which 20 soldiers have shown their exemplary courage in defending the integrity and sovereignty of the country and said, ‘ I, on behalf of my State, salute the supreme exercise and my heart goes out to share the grief of the bereaved family members.’

