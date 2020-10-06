Andhra Pradesh CM YRS had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. The state opposition led by N Chandrababu Naidu said that CM is ready to join the centre so that he gets an upper hand and ease on the CBI cases levied against him.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy raised a lot of speculation and eyebrows with his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. Former CM N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telugu Desam Party, alleges that YSR Congress Party may join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Earlier YSR had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 23 and 24. The state opposition led by N Chandrababu Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh CM is ready to join the centre so that he gets an upper hand and ease on the CBI cases levied against him.

After NDA’s oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) quit over farm bills ruckus and Shiv Sena’s exit it is believed the ruling party is looking for more partners and support from regional parties. Amid all the speculation, Jagan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has denied any plans of entering the NDA. As per reports, party’s senior leaders have said when at the time the state of Andhra Pradesh is going through worst economic and other issues amid the Covid-19 crisis, it is favourable to maintain just and friendly relations with the centre.

From the strategic point of view, YSRCP joining hands with NDA would mean them not keeping their pre-election 2019 promises of getting a special category status for Andhra Pradesh Many are believing Reddy joining the centre would help the state of Andhra Pradesh in its administration and politically. Earlier, opposition party TDP has alleged that the ruling state government has been actively attacking all dissenting voices against the Government’s atrocities.

Met our Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji along with our Hon. CM YS Jagan garu. It was a fruitful meeting. Our Hon. PM promised to extend his support to our state whenever needed. I thank him for his concern towards the development of Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/3GZNECmJQ3 — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) October 6, 2020

According to party sources, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier requested the Home Minister, Amit Shah to ask the Centre for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged Amaravati corruption land scam during the previous government led by N Chandrababu Naidu.