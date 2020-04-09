Helping hands are always better than idle ones! With the firm belief in helping people in need, Yuva Chetna is feeding the poor and the stranded in Uttar Pradesh’s Maldepur in Ballia, who are going through hard times because of the nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus aka COVID-19. Not just eatables, Swami Abhishek Brahmchari and Yuva Chetna chief Rohit Kumar Singh distributed masks and sanitizers and taught people the importance of proper hygiene and social distancing.

Talking to the media, Swami Abhishek said Yuva Chetna fully supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is leading the battle against novel coronavirus, and the organization is feeding hundreds of poor people every day.

Yuva Chetna chief Rohit Kumar Singh told NewsX that he along with his organization’s workers and supporters are delivering food packets and rations to people at their doorstep. Yuva Chetna’s motive is to help every person who is in need and to ensure that no one goes to sleep on an empty stomach, he added.

Singh said Yuva Chetna is also providing financial help to people, who don’t have money for survival in these tough times.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data said there are 5,865 coronavirus cases in India of which 5,218 are active cases, 477 people have been cured and 169 lost their lives. 1 case has migrated.

Globally, 15,02,618 people have been infected by COVID-19 and 3,39,775 have recovered. The deadly virus has claimed 89,915 lives so far despite the best efforts of doctors and other medical staff.

