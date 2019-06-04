The counseling is open to all students who have cleared their Class 12 examinations. Those interested can come for the counseling session scheduled at 10 am on June 9 at the Dayal Singh College Auditorium in New Delhi.

The Youth United for Vision and Action (YUVA), a Delhi-based non-governmental organization, has launched the Uday initiative to provide career and courses counselling for students who have cleared their 12th standard this year and planning to join colleges. The counseling is open to all students who have cleared their Class 12 examinations. Those interested can come for the counseling session scheduled at 10 am on June 9 at the Dayal Singh College Auditorium in New Delhi.

Students can get more information about its work and the counseling session on its website yuva.net.in. According to the organization, counseling will be provided for all streams and for all leading colleges and universities such as Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Indraprastha College for Women, Indira Gandhi National Open University, Ambedkar University, Jamia Millia Islamia University, and the South Asian University, among others. Resource persons for the career and counselling session included Registrar (JNU), Dy Registrar (GGSIPU), Vice Chancellor (Himgiri Zee University), Principal (Hansraj college), Principal (Daulat Ram college), Principal (PGDAV college), principal (Dayal Singh college), principal (Dayal Singh College, evening) and a professor (SRCC college).

In its mission statement on its website, Yuva has said it wants to provide a platform to the youth so that they get an opportunity to get involved in constructive activism. The youth-based and youth-run organization was established in 2016 to help improve the students’ academic and socio-cultural activities. Yuva has tied up with all major academic institutions, including IIT-Delhi, AIIMS, IIMC, etc., and helped more than one lakh students. It also holds regular discussions with academicians and professionals for various student-related initiatives. YUVA collaborate with academic institutions to organize debates, moot court societies, study circles, literary clubs and workshops etc.

During the previous semester breaks, it had also launched internship programs for students. As part of the program, students were facilitated with internships in various fields including law, mass communication, science and technology, social service, international relations as well as marketing and finance. The students are also placed at various research centers including NLU, JNU, VP Chest Hospital, NPL, IARI, Jammu Kashmir Study Center, etc. Also in media houses, like India TV, ZEE News, Panchjanya and Organizers. Those interested for internships in the industrial sectors were placed at DMRC and Reliance Yamuna Power Limited. Interns were also placed in the district courts and the Supreme Court of India.

