Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of International cricket after 19 years of his fantastic career. While his fans from all over the World showing their disappointment, many people also applauding him for his achievements and his role for the Indian team. Many b-town celebrities also took to social media to share their feelings towards Yuvraj. From Rabina Tandon to Anupam Kher, from Varun Dhawan to Angad Bedi many Bollywood celebrities expressed their love towards this World Cup-winning cricketer.
Yuvraj Singh, son of former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh and Shabnam Singh started his career in ODI against Kenya in 2000 and made his debut in test matches against New Zealand in 2003.
Yuvraj hit six sixes in an over of England cricketer Stuart Broad in 2007 T20 World cup and reached the fastest fifty ever in a T20 game, off just 12 balls, which was also fastest fifty in any form of International cricket.
In 2011 Cricket World Cup Yuvraj scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets. India won the World Cup playing tremendous cricket in their home ground and Yuvraj awarded the Player of the Tournament. He also became the first allrounder in the history of the World Cup to score 300-plus score and take 15 wickets in a single tournament. He also won four ‘man of the match’ award in that World Cup.
However, his downfall began just after the 2011 World Cup when his cancer was detected by a Russian doctor. After suffering from this terrible disease Yuvraj again returned to the India team and made it in the 15-member squad for the 2012 ICC World Cup.
Yuvraj Singh scored 8,701 runs in ODI cricket batting average of 36.55.He scored 1,900 runs in Test cricket with a batting average of 33.92, while he made 1,177 T20 runs in his whole career with a batting average of 28.02.