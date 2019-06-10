Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from International cricket after 19 years of his fantastic career. Yuvraj Singh, son of former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh and Shabnam Singh started his career in ODI against Kenya in 2000 and made his debut in test matches against New Zealand in 2003.

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of International cricket after 19 years of his fantastic career. While his fans from all over the World showing their disappointment, many people also applauding him for his achievements and his role for the Indian team. Many b-town celebrities also took to social media to share their feelings towards Yuvraj. From Rabina Tandon to Anupam Kher, from Varun Dhawan to Angad Bedi many Bollywood celebrities expressed their love towards this World Cup-winning cricketer.

Dear @YUVSTRONG12 .A heartbreaking brave decision.entertained us with ur brilliant innings always.Made India proud,true son of the soil,won for us,6 sixes,T-20 WC against England,is etched in our minds https://t.co/WD4hOSAYgo wishes for your futureendeavours.#YuvrajSinghretires — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 10, 2019

Thank u @YUVSTRONG12 for all the memories and always being a great ambassador of the game #yuvrajsinghretires pic.twitter.com/kLao4K45zM — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 10, 2019

Dearest @YUVSTRONG12!!! You have inspired millions of Indians all over the world not only as a great cricketer but also as a person whose attitude towards life has been that of a complete WINNER. People like you don’t retire. We will always applaud your strength & courage.🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/Y90auVDj30 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 10, 2019

Thank you for the service you have done to Indian cricket. A true champion who carried himself with decorum at all times. You made memories on the field and off which we as Indian fans shall always cherish. It’s Time.. #Yuvrajsingh #YuvrajSinghRetires #jerseyno12 pic.twitter.com/3Iu11LjegP — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) June 10, 2019

Yuvraj hit six sixes in an over of England cricketer Stuart Broad in 2007 T20 World cup and reached the fastest fifty ever in a T20 game, off just 12 balls, which was also fastest fifty in any form of International cricket.

In 2011 Cricket World Cup Yuvraj scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets. India won the World Cup playing tremendous cricket in their home ground and Yuvraj awarded the Player of the Tournament. He also became the first allrounder in the history of the World Cup to score 300-plus score and take 15 wickets in a single tournament. He also won four ‘man of the match’ award in that World Cup.

However, his downfall began just after the 2011 World Cup when his cancer was detected by a Russian doctor. After suffering from this terrible disease Yuvraj again returned to the India team and made it in the 15-member squad for the 2012 ICC World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh scored 8,701 runs in ODI cricket batting average of 36.55.He scored 1,900 runs in Test cricket with a batting average of 33.92, while he made 1,177 T20 runs in his whole career with a batting average of 28.02.

