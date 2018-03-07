Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) international working president Pravin Togadia escaped unhurt after the vehicle he was travelling in was rammed by a truck from behind and later hit the driver. Hinting that it was planned accident, Pravin Togadia stated that his security was deliberately weakened by the government. He further stated that he was alive as the vehicle he was travelling in was bulletproof. VHP’s international working president Pravin Togadia has been provided with the Z-plus security.

Just a few months after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international working president Pravin Togadia was found lying unconscious at a hospital in Shahibagh locality in Ahmadabad, VHP’s Togadia, on Wednesday, escaped an accident unhurt after a truck rammed into his vehicle. The accident took place near Kamrej in Surat district, Gujarat. Commenting on the accident, Pravin Togadia claimed that his security was ‘deliberately weakened’ by the Gujarat government. He further stated that he could have been killed if his vehicle was not bulletproof.

The VHP international working president Pravin Togadia has been provided with the Z-plus security. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer claimed that a truck rammed into the vehicle that was carrying Pravin Togadia and another person. The incident took place about a kilometre away from Kamrej town. Pravin Togadia was travelling to Surat in order to attend a function. The police officer said, “VHP president Pravin Togadia escaped unhurt and we have impounded the truck and arrested its driver”.

Later, addressing the media over the incident, Pravin Togadia stated that he could have been crushed to death if his car was not bulletproof. He claimed, “Had the vehicle in which I was travelling not been bullet-proof, not a single person travelling in it could have survived”. Stating he enjoys Z-plus security where he was earlier provided with a pilot vehicle to move ahead of his car, an escort vehicle and an ambulance behind it, and a vehicle on one side. Hinting over a conspiracy behind the accident, Pravin Togadia alleged that it was the first time that while there was a police vehicle piloting his vehicle, no escort vehicle was provided behind his vehicle, as per directions from Gandhinagar. Stating that it was the matter of concern he said, “No information regarding this was given deliberately to the police. I would like to ask why this was so? In this situation, a truck hit my vehicle. After the truck hit our vehicle, it hit a divider. Despite that, the truck driver did not apply brakes. My Z-plus security was weakened deliberately. If in such a situation my vehicle was hit and no brakes were applied, this is a matter of concern.”

VHP leader Pravin Togadia's car hit by a truck near Surat, escapes unhurt. pic.twitter.com/7gpfWBCLoI — TOI Ahmedabad (@TOIAhmedabad) March 7, 2018

