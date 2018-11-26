Zakia Jafri Supreme Court plea against Modi clean chit: The SIT had given a clean chit to Modi and others on February 8, 2012, on the grounds that there was "no prosecutable evidence" against them. Expressing her dissatisfaction over the clean chit given to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and others in the 2002 Gujarat riots case, Zakia moved the apex court in October 2017. She claimed that the High Court denied interfering with the special court's order despite having enough evidence to convict the accused.

Zakia Jafri Supreme Court plea against Modi clean chit: The Supreme Court is likely to hear the plea of deceased Congress leader Ehsan Jafri’s wife Zakia Zafri challenging a clean chit given by Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and 63 others in Gulberg Society massacre case on Monday. Ehsan Jafri was among 69 people killed in Gulbarg housing society in Ahmedabad during the rioting. In her petition, filed in 2014, Zakia had alleged a larger conspiracy in the riots. Zakia and civil rights activist and journalist Teesta Setalvad’s NGO Citizen for Justice and Peace blamed Modi and 57 others for their alleged inaction during the 2012 Gujarat riots.

The SIT had given a clean chit to Modi and others on February 8, 2012, on the grounds that there was “no prosecutable evidence” against them while the Gujarat High Court had upheld that clean chit in 2017. Expressing her dissatisfaction over the clean chit given to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and others in connection with the 2002 post-Godhra riots. Zakia moved the apex court in October 2017. She claimed that the High Court denied interfering with the special court’s order despite having enough evidence to convict the accused. On November 19, 2018, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar deferred till November 26 hearing on the plea of Zakia Jafri. However, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for the SIT, said Zakia’s plea was not maintainable and Teesta Setalvad cannot be the second petitioner in the case.

The 2002 Gujarat riots followed the burning of a coach of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra. Hindus and Muslims clashed across the state after the coach fire killed 59 kar sevaks.

