Zakir Musa killed in Pulwama encounter: Mobile internet services were suspended and curfew imposed in parts of Kashmir Valley after security forces killed Al Qaeda affiliate Ansar Gazwatul Hind Zakir Musa in an encounter in Tral region of South Kashmir on Thursday evening. All schools have been asked to shut down today. Reports said Musa’s body was retrieved from the encounter site in Tral at 6 am today (Friday, May 24, 2019). Musa was Burhan Wani’s successor and one of the most wanted terrorist commander in Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from Musa, another terrorist has been killed in the encounter.

A joint team of army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took part in the anti-terror operation. The security forces cordoned off to Dadsara village on Thursday evening (on May 23, 2019) after they received specific information about two suspected terrorists hiding in the area. The contact between terrorists and security forces was established during the search operation, reports said.

Thanking the security forces for their success, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said when his party was busy with 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces were busy in their duty of cleansing the Valley of terrorists.

Zakir Musa is the 18th terrorist eliminated in the last 18 days in Kashmir Valley. So far, the security forces have killed 89 terrorists including Musa in 2019.

