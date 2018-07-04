A top Malaysian police officer on Wednesday told NDTV that controversial Muslim preacher Zakir Naik will be returning back to India today. He left the country back in 2016 and has been living in Kuala Lumpur since then. Notably, his return to India can be considered as a big victory for the country following a criminal case that was registered against him by the National Investigation Authority.

The controversial founder of Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) Dr Zakir Naik will return to India today, reports said. A report in NDTV suggested that the controversial Muslim preacher is expected to take a flight to India, and his visit has been confirmed by a top Malaysian police officer. Another report claimed that Naik will be extradited, which was confirmed by NIA Director-General Yogesh Chandra Modi, Times Now reported. Following a criminal case that was registered against him by National Investigation Authority in 2016, his return is going to be a big victory for India.

“He is out of the country tonight. He will be taking a flight to India today I believe,” NDTV quoted Malaysian police officer Mohammed Raby Abu Bakar in Kuala Lumpur as saying. He was also declared as a “proclaimed offender” by a special Mumbai court in 2017.

NDTV reported that when asked about giving resident to Naik in Malaysia, the government officials replied that the last government should be questioned about this. An official further added that India had failed to hand over an Interpol police that will give the Malaysian woman an authority to arrest him. Naik was also a wanted by the anti-terror National Investigation Agency.

Known for his hate speeches that allegedly inspired an IS terrorist involved in 2016 Dhaka attack, Naik has been charged with spreading hatred between different religious groups in India. Known for his hate speeches that allegedly inspired an IS terrorist involved in 2016 Dhaka attack, Naik has been charged with spreading hatred between different religious groups in India. In a video, he was also heard supporting Osama Bin Laden and dubbing America as the terrorist. During his lectures, he had also badly insulted comedian Kapil Sharma and called his jokes nonsense. Besides India, Bangladesh banned the channel telecasting his preachings.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More