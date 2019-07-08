Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan claimed that the rebel MLAs will not join the BJP while the Karnataka Congress has called a meeting of the party MLAs on Tuesday.

Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday claimed the 6-7 MLAs of the 10 MLAs, who are in the BJP camp, are going to come back. Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister Zammer Ahmed Khan said that by today evening, the disgruntled MLAs will join the government again. However, one of the rebel MLA ST Somashekar has said that there is no question of 13 MLAs going back to Bengaluru and withdraw their resignations.

Independent candidate H Nagesh resigned from the state Cabinet and agreed offered unconditional support to the BJP if they form the government in the state. Nagesh was inducted in the state ministry less than a month ago. Meanwhile, Nagesh has also boarded a special flight for Mumbai to join the 13 MLAs who are cooped up in Mumbai’s Sofitel hotel.

On Saturday, the coalition government-led by Congress-JD(S) in Karnataka faced a crisis after 13 of its MLAs submitted their resignations from the state Legislative Assembly.

The Congress alleged that the rebel MLAs were taken to Mumbai in a special plane which was arranged by the BJP. The party also said BJP leaders visited the hotel where the legislators were staying. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah has said that all 22 Karnataka Congress ministers have resigned from the government today.

BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje has said that CM HD Kumaraswamy should resign and may way for BJP to form the government in the state.

The strength of the ruling JDS-Congress coalition has come down to 105, which is 8 seats short required the government to rule. The BJP also has 105 members.

