Zantac recall: Several pharmaceutical companies across the globe have recalled popular antacid Zantac (ranitidine hydrochloride) after they found the medicine contained the cancer-linked chemical in it, reports said. Zantac is used for treating and preventing ulcers in the stomach and intestines. Sandoz, the generics division of Novartis, was the first company to recall all lots of its 150 mg and 300 mg ranitidine hydrochloride capsules because of confirmed contamination with N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The NDMA was found above levels established by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Earlier, US drugmaker Sandoz had halted distribution worldwide of its ranitidine drugs.

Apart from Sandoz, Apotex Inc, Pro Doc Limitee, Sanis Health Inc and Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC, were also recalling Zantac, Health Canada said. On September 13, the FDA had alerted the public that that NDMA was produced during the manufacturing of ranitidine drugs. In 2018, the industry came to know that NDMA and two other suspected carcinogens were formed during the manufacturing of blood pressure medicines valsartan, losartan and irbesartan. Regulators have been also recalling heart failure medicines called Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) since 2018.

Ranitidine is commonly used in the treatment of peptic ulcer disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and Zollinger–Ellison syndrome. But the medicine is also known for its side effects. Side effects of Zantac include: constipation, diarrhoea, fatigue, headache (may be severe), drowsiness, dizziness, sleep problems (insomnia) and decreased sex drive reports said.

The country’s drug regulator had asked pharma companies to check their products for carcinogen and British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to recall Ranitidine from India. Reports said

GSK will recall 150 mg and 300 mg Zinetac tablets manufactured in India by Saraca Laboratories Ltd.

Pharma majors GalxoSmithKline, JB Chemicals, Cadila Pharma, Zydus Cadila, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharmaceuticals are selling over 180 versions of Ranitidine in India and the market size for the drug in India is Rs 688.6 crore, a data released by AIOCD PharmaTrac said.

